Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 17,823.75%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.73 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 755,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 313,373 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 304,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 218,187 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 767,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 129,460 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 470,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 109,809 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 390,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

