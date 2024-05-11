Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Issued By Zacks Research

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the mining company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

