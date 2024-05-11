Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Issued By Zacks Research

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Community Health Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 16.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,239,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 879,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,583,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after buying an additional 701,036 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,715,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 292,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,657,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
