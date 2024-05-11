Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for SunOpta Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunOpta in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STKL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of STKL opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $691.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Brian W. Kocher bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian W. Kocher acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 67.1% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 482,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 193,484 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in SunOpta by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 125.2% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 556,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 66.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 38,810 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

