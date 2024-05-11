Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Increased by Analyst

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%.

IBKR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.8 %

IBKR opened at $120.11 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $122.88. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.53 and a 200 day moving average of $96.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $257,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $5,053,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,770 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $5,053,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,770 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,883.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $1,035,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,813,908.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $6,613,100. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

