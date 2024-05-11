Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on OXY. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

OXY stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

