Q4 2025 Earnings Estimate for Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Issued By Wedbush

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Nintendo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nintendo’s FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 29.25%.

Nintendo stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth about $6,983,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 221,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the first quarter worth $1,640,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Nintendo by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

