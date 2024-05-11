Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.72

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 80949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $633.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 26.29%. Analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qifu Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,734,000 after acquiring an additional 30,522 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Qifu Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.