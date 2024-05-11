Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,006,247 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 7.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 680,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,969,000 after buying an additional 48,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,322 shares of company stock valued at $837,050. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $121.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

