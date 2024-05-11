Raphael Lamm Buys 17,472 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Raphael Lamm bought 17,472 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.00 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,416.00 ($34,712.58).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Raphael Lamm acquired 5,667 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.03 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,171.01 ($11,371.53).

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Raphael Lamm purchased 16,072 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.95 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of A$47,428.47 ($31,409.58).

On Thursday, April 18th, Raphael Lamm purchased 35,454 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.94 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$104,163.85 ($68,982.68).

On Tuesday, April 16th, Raphael Lamm acquired 16,545 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.93 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of A$48,543.03 ($32,147.70).

On Thursday, April 11th, Raphael Lamm bought 36,696 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.93 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$107,629.37 ($71,277.73).

On Monday, March 4th, Raphael Lamm purchased 354,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.82 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of A$998,634.00 ($661,347.02).

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 17th. L1 Long Short Fund’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

