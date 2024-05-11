Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Truist Financial

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Rapid7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.73.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,808,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Rapid7 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Rapid7 by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

