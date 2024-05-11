Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.
Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$782.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%.
Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$6.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$836.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.82. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$5.44 and a 12-month high of C$11.03.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -11.11%.
Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.
