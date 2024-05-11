Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$782.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EFX. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$6.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$836.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.82. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$5.44 and a 12-month high of C$11.03.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -11.11%.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.