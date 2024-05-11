Raymond James Weighs in on Finning International Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Finning International in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.13.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$43.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$33.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.12.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.10%.

Insider Transactions at Finning International

In other news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

