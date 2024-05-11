RB Global, Inc. (RBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

RB Global has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years. RB Global has a payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RB Global to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.60. RB Global has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.88.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,297.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,816 shares of company stock worth $1,133,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

