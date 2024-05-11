Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$7.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$6.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Real Matters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Real Matters has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.43.

Shares of REAL opened at C$5.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 5.03. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$4.43 and a 52-week high of C$7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$412.06 million, a PE ratio of -56.40, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

