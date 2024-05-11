Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 50,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,066,506 shares of company stock valued at $195,621,185. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $198.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

