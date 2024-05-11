Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 54.87.

Shares of RDDT stock opened at 53.53 on Wednesday. Reddit has a 52 week low of 37.35 and a 52 week high of 74.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The business had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reddit will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 16,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,306 shares in the company, valued at 22,942,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,361,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at $82,167,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at $2,057,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at $1,111,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at $279,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

