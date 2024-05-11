Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Acquires $243,053.64 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 8,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.04 per share, for a total transaction of $243,053.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 478,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,915.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 15,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $368,850.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 4,287 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,558.13.

On Thursday, February 15th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 13,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $290,680.00.

Shares of RM stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 41.16 and a current ratio of 54.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.69. Regional Management had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Regional Management by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Regional Management by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

