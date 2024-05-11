Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Modiv Industrial, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) – B. Riley boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Modiv Industrial in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Modiv Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. Modiv Industrial had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Modiv Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MDV opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. Modiv Industrial has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Modiv Industrial stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.61% of Modiv Industrial worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of Modiv Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $62,191.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,096,563.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,045 shares of company stock worth $15,597 and have sold 5,953 shares worth $101,438. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -244.68%.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

