Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $1.05 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $43,716.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 49,678 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $43,716.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,068 shares in the company, valued at $673,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $27,998.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,708 shares of company stock valued at $170,428. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 334.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 382,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 294,255 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,473,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 668,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

