Research Analysts Offer Predictions for 1stdibs.Com, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 1stdibs.Com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 1stdibs.Com’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

DIBS opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.04. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $6.30.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 11,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $67,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,479 shares in the company, valued at $296,874. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 11,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $67,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,479 shares in the company, valued at $296,874. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $26,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,750.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,645 shares of company stock worth $1,915,331 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 21.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

