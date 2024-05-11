Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Enerflex Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:EFXT)

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Enerflex Stock Performance

NYSE EFXT opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. Enerflex has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.36.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $574.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million.

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,186,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 25.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,063,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 213,300 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enerflex during the third quarter worth about $1,124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Enerflex by 136.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 177,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Enerflex by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 207,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.61%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

