Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ur-Energy Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Ur-Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$7.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.83 million.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of URE stock opened at C$2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.22. The company has a market cap of C$675.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Ur-Energy has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$2.72.

About Ur-Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.