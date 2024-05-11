Research Analysts Set Expectations for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.20) per share.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a current ratio of 23.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $28.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,632,000 after acquiring an additional 233,331 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 23.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 34,040 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Stories

