Reviewing Ainos (AIMD) & Its Rivals

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) is one of 1,001 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ainos to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ainos and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A Ainos Competitors 6416 18778 44806 920 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 81.14%. Given Ainos’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ainos has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Ainos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ainos has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ainos’ competitors have a beta of 1.10, meaning that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ainos and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ainos -11,205.49% -47.96% -40.37% Ainos Competitors -2,905.54% -250.20% -30.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ainos and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ainos $122,112.00 -$13.77 million -0.41 Ainos Competitors $1.68 billion $146.87 million -1.33

Ainos’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ainos. Ainos is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ainos competitors beat Ainos on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Ainos Company Profile

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. It also provides women's health, pneumonia, Ainos Pen, AI Nose, and other products. Ainos, Inc. was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

