Reviewing TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) & Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of TaskUs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.



Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and TaskUs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -107.95% -78.95% -57.29% TaskUs 4.94% 16.91% 8.52%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A TaskUs 1 4 2 0 2.14

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Marin Software and TaskUs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TaskUs has a consensus price target of $13.29, suggesting a potential downside of 2.31%. Given TaskUs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TaskUs is more favorable than Marin Software.

Volatility & Risk

Marin Software has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TaskUs has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and TaskUs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $17.73 million 0.45 -$21.92 million ($6.26) -0.41 TaskUs $924.36 million 1.30 $45.69 million $0.47 28.94

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software. Marin Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TaskUs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TaskUs beats Marin Software on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software



Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About TaskUs



TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also provides trust and safety solutions, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated visual, text, and audio content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content, as well as risk management, compliance, identity management, and fraud services; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, context relevance, and transcription services for training and tuning machine learning algorithms that enables to develop AI systems. It serves clients in various industry segments comprising e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, technology, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

