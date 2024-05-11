RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,820.00

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,820 ($47.99) and last traded at GBX 3,800 ($47.74), with a volume of 2456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,765 ($47.30).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RHIM shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($54.02) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.74) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($42.71) to GBX 4,000 ($50.25) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita Price Performance

RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,527.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,290.19. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,279.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a €1.25 ($1.34) dividend. This is a boost from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,308.22%.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.