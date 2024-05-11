Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ (RIGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.81.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,465,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 843,419 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 971,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 612,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 414,207 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 198,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 252,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 49,223 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

