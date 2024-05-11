Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $761,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,357 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $277,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194,018 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

