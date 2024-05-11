Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 1% on Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was down 1% during trading on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $15.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 11,616,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 42,437,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RIVN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rivian Automotive Trading Down 2.3 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
