Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 1% on Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was down 1% during trading on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $15.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 11,616,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 42,437,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RIVN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

