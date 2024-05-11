Robert Black Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Carnarvon Energy Limited (ASX:CVN) Stock

Carnarvon Energy Limited (ASX:CVN – Get Free Report) insider Robert Black acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$193,000.00 ($127,814.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 115.06 and a quick ratio of 34.05.

Carnarvon Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia. It is also involved in the renewable fuels business. The company owns various interests in the Dorado, Pavo, Roc, Phoenix, and Phoenix South project located in the Bedout Sub-basin permits of Western Australia.

