Robert F. Mccadden Purchases 2,000 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Stock

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 2,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.38 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,252.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $37.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $519.22 million, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 8.06. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $49.64.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 247.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 56,624 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $581,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,242,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 196,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.