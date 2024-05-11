Robert F. Mccadden Purchases 2,000 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Stock

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 2,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.38 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,252.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $37.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $519.22 million, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 8.06. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $49.64.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 247.87%.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.
