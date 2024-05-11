Robert W. Baird Boosts Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Price Target to $24.00

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MWA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $103,997.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,196 shares in the company, valued at $534,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,166 shares of company stock worth $2,028,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,231,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,070,000 after acquiring an additional 227,843 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 49.2% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 19.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 191,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 31,739 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

