Robert W. Baird Increases McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $671.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $603.00 to $671.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $571.47.

Get McKesson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCK

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $559.96 on Wednesday. McKesson has a 1 year low of $373.28 and a 1 year high of $566.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.58. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 31.5 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of McKesson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in McKesson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,190,000 after acquiring an additional 46,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after purchasing an additional 294,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,140,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,017,000 after buying an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.