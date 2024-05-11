Robert W. Baird Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $885.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $870.00 to $885.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $808.73.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $729.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $446.65 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $749.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $717.61.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,868. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,781,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,259,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,612,032,000 after acquiring an additional 81,028 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

