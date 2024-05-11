Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $188,000. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE RKT opened at $13.68 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 124.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.43.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

