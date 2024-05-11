Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Holdings Raised by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 321.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,893 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $16,613,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Roku by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,751 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.