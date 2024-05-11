Roth Capital Comments on Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Nuvectis Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVCT

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Up 0.3 %

Nuvectis Pharma stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Nuvectis Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nuvectis Pharma news, CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,242,484 shares in the company, valued at $33,365,160.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 142,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvectis Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.