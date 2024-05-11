Roth Mkm Lowers Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Price Target to $47.00

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BWMN. TheStreet upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of BWMN opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.63.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $92.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.68 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $177,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 441,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,689,002.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $177,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 441,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,689,002.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $307,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,722,437.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,469 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,454. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

