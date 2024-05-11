Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Short Interest Down 43.9% in April

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the April 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.7 days.

Rotork Stock Performance

Shares of RTOXF stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Rotork has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

