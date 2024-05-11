Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Position Lifted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMT. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

In other news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at $424,531.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

