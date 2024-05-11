Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ RWAY opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.83%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Runway Growth Finance

In other news, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 20,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $237,540.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,393.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 20,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $237,540.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,393.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 7.7% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Further Reading

