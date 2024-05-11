Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.19. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 91.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,156,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,861,000 after purchasing an additional 38,268 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.