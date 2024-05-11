Sanara MedTech (SMTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%.

Sanara MedTech Price Performance

Shares of SMTI opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $270.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.98 and a beta of 1.67. Sanara MedTech has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sanara MedTech from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

Featured Stories

