Sandra A. Arkell Sells 300 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $456.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $467.79 and a 200 day moving average of $439.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

