Sandra A. Arkell Sells 300 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:MA opened at $456.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $467.79 and a 200 day moving average of $439.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
