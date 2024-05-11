Savaria (TSE:SIS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$22.50 to C$24.00. The stock traded as high as C$17.75 and last traded at C$17.58, with a volume of 133300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.96.

SIS has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.64.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Savaria had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of C$216.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 0.7950398 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

