ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.57

Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.57 and last traded at $47.54, with a volume of 9273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

ScanSource Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

