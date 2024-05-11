ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.57

Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.57 and last traded at $47.54, with a volume of 9273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
