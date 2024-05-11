Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665,035 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,773,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,655 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,693 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.75. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.26.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.