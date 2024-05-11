Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Down 44.9% in April

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the April 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Scienjoy Price Performance

Shares of Scienjoy stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Scienjoy has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter. Scienjoy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

