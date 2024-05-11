Scotiabank Increases Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$8.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.71.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$7.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$8.75. The firm has a market cap of C$9.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.07. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of C$210.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 0.9706704 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total transaction of C$485,432.64. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

